Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $107.67, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 14.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.01 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion, which would represent changes of +4.86% and +7.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Skyworks Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Skyworks Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.96, which means Skyworks Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.