Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $159.94, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.48% and +12.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.74, which means Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.