Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $139.26, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, up 23.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17.7% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $3.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.02% and +16.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

