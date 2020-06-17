Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $130.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, down 16.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $690.06 million, down 10.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.05% and -7.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SWKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, SWKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.13.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.