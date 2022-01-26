Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $142.03, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.76% and +12.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Skyworks Solutions currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.