Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $161.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, down 7.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.48% and +12.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.8, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

