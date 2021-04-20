Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $182.72, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

SWKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 50.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.27 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion, which would represent changes of +67.54% and +46.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. SWKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.48, which means SWKS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

