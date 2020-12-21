Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $147.50, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.06% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

SWKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $2.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, up 17.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.02% and +16.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, SWKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.82, which means SWKS is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

