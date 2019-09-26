Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $80.36, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $825.39 million, down 18.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion, which would represent changes of -14.82% and -12.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SWKS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.09.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

