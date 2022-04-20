Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $120.81, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 11.29% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Skyworks Solutions is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 13.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.41 per share and revenue of $5.64 billion, which would represent changes of +8.67% and +10.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

