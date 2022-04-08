Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $122.28, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 13.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.33% and +10.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Skyworks Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.