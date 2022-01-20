Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $142.99, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, down 7.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.76% and +12.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Skyworks Solutions's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.54, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

