Skyworks Solutions Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With at a market cap of $10.5 billion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is a global technology leader specializing in advanced semiconductor solutions that drive wireless connectivity. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and manufactures high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, enabling seamless communication across a broad range of applications, including mobile devices, automotive systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial technologies.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SWKS has dipped 27.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 9.2%. In 2025, the stock is down 24.1%, compared to SPX’s 3.7% decrease on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SWKS has also trailed the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF's (XSD) 10% dip over the past 52 weeks and 16.6% fall this year.

Skyworks shares popped 1.3% on May 7 after unveiling its second-quarter earnings. It reported revenue of $953.2 million, a 9% decline year-over-year, though it slightly exceeded analyst expectations. The company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.20, but down from $1.55 in the same quarter last year.

Skyworks generated $409.5 million in operating cash flow and $371 million in free cash flow. Looking ahead, the company forecasts third-quarter revenue between $920 million and $960 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect SWKS’ EPS to decline 31.2% year-over-year to $3.67. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 21 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, when two analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 8, Barclays plc (BCS) analyst Tom O'Malley reiterated an "Underweight" rating on Skyworks Solutions but raised the price target from $45 to $52. While the higher target reflects improved expectations, the maintained rating signals a cautious view and potential underperformance compared to industry peers.

The mean price target of $71.06 represents a premium of 5.6% to SWKS’ current levels. The Street-high price target of $108 implies an ambitious potential upside of 60.5% from the current price.

