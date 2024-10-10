Skyworks Solutions Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Ratings for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 7 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a 13.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Skyworks Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $87.00 $115.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Hold $110.00 $90.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $125.00 $125.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $95.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $108.00 $90.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $125.00 $112.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $95.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $125.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Skyworks Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Skyworks Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Skyworks Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

