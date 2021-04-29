Markets
SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Q2 Profit Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported that its net income for the second-quarter climbed to $325.0 million or $1.95 per share from $181.1 million or $1.06 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.37 compared to $1.34 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $1.172 billion, up 53% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, the company anticipates revenue to be between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion with non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13 at the midpoint of revenue range, representing revenue growth of 49% and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 70%, compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.10 per share and revenues of $1.07 billion for the third-quarter.

Skyworks declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's common stock, payable on June 8, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular