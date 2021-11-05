Stocks
SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Posts Strong Q4 Results

Contributor
Pathikrit Bose TipRanks
Published

Backed by robust growth in net revenues, Semiconductor company Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended on October 1, 2021.

Revenue & Earnings

Skyworks Solutions reported quarterly net revenues of $1.311 billion, reflecting 37% growth year-over-year. The figure marginally surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.3 billion.

The company’s EPS at the end of the quarter stood at $2.62, a 41.6% growth year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.53.

The company’s net revenue for FY 2021 stood at $5.109 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 52.3%. Meanwhile, the company’s EPS for the same period stood at $10.50, a growth of 71.3% year-over-year.

Outlook

The company expects revenues to be in the range of $1.475 billion to 1.525 billion, for the first quarter of FY 2022. The consensus estimate is pegged at $1.5 billion.

The company forecasts EPS to be $3.10 in Q1 2022, against the consensus estimate of $3.07 per share.

Management Commentary

CEO of Skyworks Solutions, Liam K. Griffin, said, "Our strong performance throughout the initial stage of a multi-year wireless transition has been powered by deep customer relationships and decades of investments in innovative connectivity solutions.”

See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks >>

Price Target

On November 4, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $240, which implies upside potential of 49.3% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. At the time or writing, the average Skyworks Solutions price target was $204.50, which implies upside potential of 27.3% from current levels. Shares have gained 18.2% over the past year.

Related News:
Qualcomm Posts a Blowout Quarter; Shares Jump 7.5%
Roku’s Q3 Revenues & Q4 Outlook Disappoint
BCE Q3 Revenues, Profit Rise

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular