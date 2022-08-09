Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.62

The board of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.62 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which is above the industry average.

Skyworks Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Skyworks Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:SWKS Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Skyworks Solutions Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.44 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Skyworks Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.9% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Skyworks Solutions' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Skyworks Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Skyworks Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

