Skyworks Solutions Moves Up 1 Spot In Analyst Rank

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) has taken over the #354 spot from First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Skyworks Solutions Inc versus First Republic Bank plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (SWKS plotted in blue; FRC plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SWKS vs. FRC:

SWKS is currently trading up about 2.9%, while FRC is up about 1.6% midday Friday.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

