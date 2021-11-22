Skyworks Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Skyworks Solutions' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skyworks Solutions is:

28% = US$1.5b ÷ US$5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Skyworks Solutions' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that Skyworks Solutions has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 5.5% net income growth seen by Skyworks Solutions over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Skyworks Solutions' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:SWKS Past Earnings Growth November 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SWKS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Skyworks Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Skyworks Solutions has a three-year median payout ratio of 29%, which implies that it retains the remaining 71% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Skyworks Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Skyworks Solutions is predicted to decline to 22% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Skyworks Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.