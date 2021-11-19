Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.11, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $163.11, representing a -20.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $204 and a 21.47% increase over the 52 week low of $134.28.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 5.42%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the swks Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 12.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 4.98%.

