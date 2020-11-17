Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $143.41, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $143.41, representing a -9.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.61 and a 111.21% increase over the 52 week low of $67.90.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.35%, compared to an industry average of 30.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWKS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 30.77% over the last 100 days. SNSR has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 5.74%.

