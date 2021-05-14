Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $162.19, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $162.19, representing a -20.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $204 and a 58.51% increase over the 52 week low of $102.32.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.01%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 12.36% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 3.32%.

