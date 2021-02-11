Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWKS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $185.29, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.70 and a 172.89% increase over the 52 week low of $67.90.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.16%, compared to an industry average of 32.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 31.28% over the last 100 days. NXTG has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 10000%.

