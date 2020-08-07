Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.37, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $145.37, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.49 and a 114.09% increase over the 52 week low of $67.90.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND)

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 70.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 8.27%.

