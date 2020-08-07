Dividends
SWKS

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.37, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $145.37, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.49 and a 114.09% increase over the 52 week low of $67.90.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SWKS as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF)
  • Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND)
  • First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 70.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWKS at 8.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular