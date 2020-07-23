Markets
Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $129.7 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $144.1 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.8 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $736.8 million from $767.0 million last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $210.8 Mln. vs. $233.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $736.8 Mln vs. $767.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $830 - $850 Mln

