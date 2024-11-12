Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $60.5 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $244.8 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249.9 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $1.024 billion from $1.218 billion last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $60.5 Mln. vs. $244.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.024 Bln vs. $1.218 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.05 - $1.08 Bln

