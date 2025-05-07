SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $SWKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS ($SWKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $953,200,000, missing estimates of $970,498,869 by $-17,298,869.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $SWKS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REZA KASNAVI (SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,970 shares for an estimated $1,339,203 .

. ROBERT JOHN TERRY (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,258 shares for an estimated $1,256,532 .

. PHILIP G BRACE (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $661,300

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 509 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $74,025 of award payments to $SWKS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SWKS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 11/20.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWKS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/10/2025

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWKS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SWKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 11/11/2024

