Skyworks Solutions (BIT:1SWKS) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 65.03

The average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions (BIT:1SWKS) has been revised to €65.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of €58.75 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €47.47 to a high of €95.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from the latest reported closing price of €56.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 501 owner(s) or 41.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SWKS is 0.05%, an increase of 63.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 185,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 16,108K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,113K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,776K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,295K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 25.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,902K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,764K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 17.91% over the last quarter.

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