Skyworks Solutions (BIT:1SWKS) Price Target Decreased by 10.84% to 59.30

The average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions (BIT:1SWKS) has been revised to €59.30 / share. This is a decrease of 10.84% from the prior estimate of €66.50 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €47.29 to a high of €118.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.88% from the latest reported closing price of €48.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 17.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SWKS is 0.12%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 173,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,626K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,272K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,902K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,764K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%.

FIL holds 5,190K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 35.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,821K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,687K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWKS by 89.30% over the last quarter.

