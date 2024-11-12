News & Insights

Skyworks reports Q4 EPS $1.55, consensus $1.52

November 12, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $1.02B, consensus $1.02B. “Skyworks (SWKS)’ fourth fiscal quarter revenue grew 13% sequentially, above the midpoint of our guidance,” said Liam Griffin, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Skyworks. “For the second year in a row, we generated over $1.6 billion of free cash flow and ended fiscal 2024 with a record 40% free cash flow margin. Looking ahead, we believe AI is poised to ignite a transformative smartphone upgrade cycle, propelling the demand for higher levels of RF complexity. We are in the early stages of this multi-year trend and Skyworks is well-positioned to capitalize on it.”

