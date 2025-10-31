Skyworks to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Skyworks Solutions SWKS is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 4.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share. Skyworks expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.03 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 3 cents over the past 30 days to $1.41 per share. This indicates a 9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.92% year-over-year decrease.



Skyworks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.62%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q4 Performance

SWKS’ fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from its innovative portfolio. Growth in edge IoT and automotive sectors is expected to have driven Broad market sales. In edge IoT, WiFi 7 adoption is accelerating across consumer, enterprise and industrial applications. The strong demand for complex RF solutions that support faster speeds at ultra-low latency is expected to have driven top-line growth.



Normalizing inventory levels in data center and infrastructure bodes well for SWKS. Accelerating AI workloads have been driving upgrades to 800-gig and 1.6-terabit switches, increasing demand for Skyworks’ precision timing solutions. These factors are expected to have aided Broad market sales.



An increasing number of AI-capable smartphones bodes well for Skyworks’ prospects. Strong demand for the company’s top customers’ devices and new product launches in Android is expected to have driven Mobile market sales in the to-be-reported quarter. SWKS expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in Mobile for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Skyworks has an Earnings ESP of -0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

