Skyworks Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.26% and increased 9.9% year over year.



Revenues of $965 million increased 6.6% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.66%.



SWKS shares were up 4.98% in pre-market trading. Year to date, Skyworks shares have dropped 16.2% underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 11.8%.

SWKS’ Q3 Top-Line Details

Mobile revenues contributed nearly 62% to total revenues. Revenues increased 1% sequentially and 8% year over year, driven by strong sell-through at the company’s top customer and new product launches in Android. SWKS’ largest customer accounted for roughly 63% of revenues in the reported quarter.



Broad Markets, which includes edge IoT, automotive, industrial, infrastructure and cloud, grew 2% sequentially and 5% year over year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Quote

SWKS Operating Details

Third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.5%. The margin expansion benefited from product mix and ongoing cost discipline.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 290 bps year over year to 20.7%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 140 bps to 9.3% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 23.3% in the reported quarter.

SWKS Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 27, 2025, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.34 billion compared with $1.53 billion as of March 28.



As of June 27, 2025, the long-term debt was $995.4 million, up slightly on a sequential basis.



Cash generated by operating activities was $314.1 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $409 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $252.7 million, with a 26.2% free cash flow margin.



Skyworks paid dividends worth $104 million in the reported quarter. The company raised dividend payout by 1% to 71 cents per share payable on Sept. 16.



Skyworks bought shares worth $330 million in the reported quarter.

SWKS Offers 4Q25 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.03 billion. SWKS expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in Mobile. Broad Markets is set to grow again in the current quarter, with year-over-year trends accelerating and continued strength in bookings, backlog and channel sell-through.



Gross margin is expected to be roughly 47%, +/- 50 bps. Skyworks expects operating expenses between $235 million and $245 million.



Non-GAAP shares are expected to be $1.40 per share at the mid-point of the revenue range.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Skyworks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



MKS Inc. MKSI, DoorDash DASH and Lumentum LITE are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MKS shares have declined 11.8% year to date. MKS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



DoorDash shares have appreciated 52.3% year to date. DASH is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Lumentum shares are up 28.8% year to date. LITE is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.