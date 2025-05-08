Skyworks Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Stock Down

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33% but declined 20% year over year.



Revenues of $953.3 million dipped 8.9% on a year-over-year basis but surpassed the consensus mark by 0.20%.



Mobile revenues contributed nearly 62% to total revenues and decreased 17% sequentially.



Broad Markets saw growth of 3% year over year and 2% sequentially. Positive momentum in demand signals and backlog improvement helped fuel growth, especially in automotive electrification, edge IoT, and AI data centers.

Following the results, SWKS shares were down 2.06% in pre-market trading. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. SWKS shares have plunged 25% compared with the sector’s decline of 8.7%.

SWKS’ Q2 Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.7%.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 480 bps year over year to 19.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 190 bps to 9.2% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 340 bps on a year-over-year basis to 23.3% in the reported quarter.

SWKS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 28, 2025, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.53 billion compared with $1.75 billion as of Dec. 27, 2024.



As of March 28, 2025, the long-term debt was $995.1 million compared with $994 million as of Dec. 27, 2024.



Cash generated by operating activities was $409.5 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $377.2 million in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow was $371 million, with a 38.9% free cash flow margin.



Skyworks paid dividends worth $110.6 million in the reported quarter.

SWKS Initiates Q3 FY25 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Skyworks expects revenues between $920 million and $960 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.24 per share at the midpoint of the revenue range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $951.26 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 9.06%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, which remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 22.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

SWKS Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Skyworks currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Magnachip Semiconductor MX, UiPath PATH and WidePoint WYY are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Magnachip Semiconductor shares have declined 20.2% year to date. MX is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 12.



UiPath shares have fallen 4.9% year to date. PATH is set to report its first quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 29.



WidePoint shares have gained 4.1% year to date. WYY is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 15.

