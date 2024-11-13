Skyworks price target lowered to $80 from $87 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on Skyworks (SWKS) to $80 from $87 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm says a “more muted” broad markets recovery drove another guidance.
