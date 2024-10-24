News & Insights

Stocks

Skyworks price target lowered to $120 from $140 at B. Riley

October 24, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis lowered the firm’s price target on Skyworks (SWKS) to $120 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the quarterly earnings report on October 31. The firm expects at least in-line Q4 results but isn’t ruling out moderate downside consensus 1Q25 risk closer to the firm’s $1.078B/$1.66 estimates if iPhone 16 sales moderate above-seasonally or if Integrated Mobile’s re-acceleration with its WiFi 6E/7 secular drivers are more than offset by continuing end market softness, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SWKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.