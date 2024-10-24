Skyworks price target lowered to $120 from $140 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis lowered the firm’s price target on Skyworks (SWKS) to $120 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the quarterly earnings report on October 31. The firm expects at least in-line Q4 results but isn’t ruling out moderate downside consensus 1Q25 risk closer to the firm’s $1.078B/$1.66 estimates if iPhone 16 sales moderate above-seasonally or if Integrated Mobile’s re-acceleration with its WiFi 6E/7 secular drivers are more than offset by continuing end market softness, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SWKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.