Skyworks price target lowered to $100 from $120 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Skyworks (SWKS) to $100 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Skyworks reported slightly better September quarter results but guided December quarter revenue up 4% quarter-over-quarter, slightly below consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, this was better than feared on continued strength at its main customer Apple, contends the firm.
