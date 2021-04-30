Skyworks Edges Past Q2 Estimates, but Its Stock Falls 8% Anyway

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) didn't end the week on a happy note, as investors were disappointed by the company's latest set of quarterly results -- which were actually quite impressive.

On Friday, Skyworks published its second-quarter figures for fiscal 2021, showing a new all-time high in revenue for the quarter at $1.17 billion. That was 53% higher on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted net profit shot 72% higher to over $395 million, or $2.37 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

On average, analysts tracking the semiconductor manufacturer were forecasting $1.15 billion on the top line, and $2.35 in per-share adjusted net profit.

A stock sell-off is typically the exact opposite of what happens when a company delivers an estimates-beating quarter. It's possible that investors were expecting Skyworks to crush analyst projections, as it did in the first quarter -- according to prognosticator forecasts compiled by The Wall Street Journal, the $3.37 per share the company netted in adjusted profit was miles above the collective $2.09 estimate.

As for guidance, Skyworks expects that in its current third quarter, revenue will come in at $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion. Per-share adjusted net profit should be $2.13. If achieved, the midpoint of the revenue range would represent 49% growth year over year, while the bottom-line increase would be 70%.

Skyworks, meanwhile, referred to the "outsized portion of the opportunities that lie ahead," with its recently announced acquisition of the infrastructure and automotive unit of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB).

Clearly, none of this impressed Skyworks investors, who sold off the company by nearly 8.4% on Friday. That was far steeper than the 0.7% slip of the S&P 500 index on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Silicon Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.