SkyWest's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?

SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close.

SkyWest has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for SkyWest this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced SKYW’s Q3 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, indicating a 11.13% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s third-quarter 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 4.07% in the past 60 days to $2.56 per share. Moreover, the consensus mark implies 18.52% growth from the year-ago actuals.

We expect SKYW’s performance in the third quarter to benefit from increased air travel demand and its associated fleet modernization initiatives. Notably, revenues from flying agreements contribute more than 90% to the top-line growth. SKYW’s consistent efforts to reward shareholders with share repurchases look impressive as well. Such shareholder-friendly moves boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s bottom line.

On the flip side, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related pressures, and persistent inflation are likely to have weighed on SKYW’s operations. Escalated labor and airport costs are also likely to have been high, which would have hurt the company’s bottom-line performance in the September quarter. Despite costs on aircraft fuel decreasing year over year, SKYW expects to continue experiencing increased cost pressure from the labor agreements and deals inked with the pilots. Pilot shortages continue to plague regional carriers like SkyWest.

What Our Model Says About SKYW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SkyWest this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SkyWest has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

SkyWest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Highlights of SKYW’s Q2 Earnings

SkyWest’s second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2.91 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.4% and improved 59.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.04 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and increased 19.4% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) earnings on Nov. 3. RYAAY has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised 2.6% upward over the past 60 days. RYAAY’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 61.2%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD )has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4.

Expeditors has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 15.30%.

Expeditors’ third-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to decline 14.11% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2.94% to $1.40 per share in the past 60 days.

