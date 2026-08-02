SkyWest's CEO Just Sold $5.7 Million in Stock. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

The CEO disposed of 50,500 shares for about $5.7 million at a weighted average price of $113.21 per share on July 28, 2026.

The transaction represented a 12% reduction in the executive's total direct and indirect equity holdings.

Following the sale, the insider maintains direct ownership of close to 346,000 shares and indirect ownership of 12,702 shares held through a 401K plan.

10 stocks we like better than SkyWest ›

Russell A. Childs, the president and CEO of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), sold 50,500 shares of common stock on July 28, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$5.7 million Shares sold 50,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 346,190 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 12,702 Post-transaction value ~$40.82 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($113.21); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026, market close ($113.75).

Key questions

What was the primary impact of this transaction on the CEO's equity exposure?

The disposal of 50,500 shares resulted in a 13% decrease in Russell A. Childs' direct equity position and a 12% reduction in his total beneficial ownership when including indirect holdings.

The disposal of 50,500 shares resulted in a 13% decrease in Russell A. Childs' direct equity position and a 12% reduction in his total beneficial ownership when including indirect holdings. How does the current market valuation affect the executive's remaining stake?

Based on the July 29 market close of $109.66, the executive's remaining direct investment is valued at approximately $38.0 million, representing a significant ongoing financial commitment to the company.

Based on the July 29 market close of $109.66, the executive's remaining direct investment is valued at approximately $38.0 million, representing a significant ongoing financial commitment to the company. What is the nature of the CEO's indirect holdings?

The executive's indirect position consists entirely of 12,702 shares held through a 401K plan, a holding that remained unchanged during this transaction.

The executive's indirect position consists entirely of 12,702 shares held through a 401K plan, a holding that remained unchanged during this transaction. What were the execution details of the share disposal?

The shares were sold in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $111.02 to $114.21, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $113.21 per share on July 28, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $109.66 Market Capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $409.9 million

Company Snapshot

SkyWest operates as a regional airline carrier providing scheduled air transportation services through its SkyWest Airlines subsidiary, while generating supplementary revenue through its SkyWest Leasing division, which leases regional jet aircraft and spare engines to third-party operators.

The company generates revenue primarily through passenger ticket sales and ancillary aviation services.

SkyWest serves the regional aviation market across the United States, targeting both leisure and business travelers through its network of scheduled routes and partnerships with major carriers.

SkyWest, Inc. is a leading regional airline operator with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion and TTM revenues of $4.2 billion. The company maintains a competitive position through its substantial fleet capacity and dual revenue model combining airline operations with aircraft leasing services. SkyWest's operational scale and diversified business segments position it as a significant participant in the regional aviation sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This was a real sale in the sense that no options were exercised around it, there were no taxes to be withheld, and this wasn’t another type of disposition. Childs sold outright across a range of prices from $111 to $114 in the open market, days after SkyWest reported earnings. That makes it worth more attention than a routine vesting event, though it comes with an important caveat: Even after trimming, Childs sits on roughly $38 million in stock, so he is nowhere close to walking away.



As for earnings, SkyWest grew second-quarter revenue 7% to $1.1 billion on a 5% rise in block hours, but net income slipped to $101 million, or $2.54 per share, from $120 million a year earlier, as higher fuel costs hit its prorate business and led to a bottom-line miss. Nevertheless, Childs pointed to "very strong demand both in our contract and pro-rate flying despite a higher fuel cost.” Ultimately, demand and flying activity are climbing, and the company is guiding to full-year earnings of around $11 a share. Sentiment around travel will hinge a lot on fuel costs going forward, and that’ll likely lead to volatility in SkyWest, but fundamentals should matter more for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in SkyWest right now?

Before you buy stock in SkyWest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SkyWest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 2, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.