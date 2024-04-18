SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SkyWest SKYW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 128.02%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 23.36% upward over the past 60 days.

Given this backdrop, let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors likely to have influenced SKYW’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect revenues from flying agreements (which account for bulk of the top line) to have been impressive in the to-be-reported quarter. Owing to an uptick in air-travel demand, passenger volumes are likely to have been upbeat, in turn boosting the top line in the quarter under review.

However, operating costs are likely to have increased from the year-ago levels at SKYW, in turn hurting the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Costs are likely to have been high due to an increase in employee compensation. Higher labor pay and increased maintenance costs are likely to have pushed up employee compensation in the March quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SKYW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SkyWest has an Earnings ESP of -9.85% (the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $1.19 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.32 per share) and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4

SkyWest’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 42 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. Revenues of $751.8 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.1 million but improved 10% year over year owing to flying contract rate increases and 2% higher production. Additionally, SKYW had $63 million of deferred revenues during the reported quarter, under its flying contracts.

