SkyWest (SKYW) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the latest trading day at $99.96, indicating a -2.77% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the regional airline had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $977.68 million, showing a 12.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.28 per share and a revenue of $3.9 billion, representing changes of +19.43% and +10.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, SkyWest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.47, so one might conclude that SkyWest is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SKYW has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKYW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.