SkyWest (SKYW) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, SkyWest (SKYW) closed at $79.34, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the regional airline witnessed a loss of 8.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 24.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.62%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $931.38 million, reflecting a 15.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SKYW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.96% and +9.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SkyWest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SkyWest is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.7.

It is also worth noting that SKYW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.51.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.