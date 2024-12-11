Is SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is SkyWest (SKYW). SKYW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.93. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW's Forward P/E has been as high as 104.60 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 10.63.

SKYW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SKYW's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.08.

Another notable valuation metric for SKYW is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.83. Within the past 52 weeks, SKYW's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.36.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SkyWest's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SKYW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

