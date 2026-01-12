SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, SkyWest (SKYW) was down 2.11% at $98.55. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the regional airline had lost 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWest in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, down 3.85% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $986.87 million, showing a 4.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and a revenue of $4.02 billion, representing changes of +29.86% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, SkyWest holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, SkyWest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.79.

It's also important to note that SKYW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

