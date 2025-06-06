Is SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SkyWest (SKYW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

SkyWest is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SkyWest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SKYW has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. This means that SkyWest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.

Over the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SkyWest is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.7% this year, meaning that SKYW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, however, belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

SkyWest and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

