SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, SkyWest (SKYW) reached $90.39, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the regional airline had lost 10.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.01, reflecting a 38.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926.38 million, up 15.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion, which would represent changes of +15.96% and +8.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, SkyWest boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, SkyWest is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

Investors should also note that SKYW has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKYW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

