SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Increases Following Deal with Eve Air

In an environment-friendly move, SkyWest, Inc. SKYW inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and non-binding Letter of Intent to buy 100 of Eve Air Mobility’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). In addition, the deal will focus on developing a network of deployment throughout the United States. The financial terms of the deal were, however, not disclosed. Post this announcement, shares of SkyWest moved up 7.7% to $40.56 on Dec 21 from Dec 20’s closing price.

Chip Childs, SkyWest’s president & CEO, stated, “We believe Eve’s 100% electric eVTOL aircraft will provide the benefits of zero carbon emissions, enhanced urban quality of life, and increased connectivity. Together through this partnership, Eve, Embraer, and SkyWest will help propel sustainable aviation forward.”

Under this deal, SkyWest and Eve have intended to develop a portfolio of services-based capabilities to optimize eVTOL performance in key early adopter cities that will be prioritized for initial Urban Air Mobility operations. To support this intent, SkyWest and Eve have decided to dedicate a team to focus on vehicle design, vertiport specifications and the certification roadmap for eVTOL operations.

Such eco-friendly moves by SKYW are highly commendable and expected to reduce carbon emissions in the airline space.

