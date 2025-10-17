SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, SkyWest (SKYW) was down 1.3% at $99.07. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The regional airline's stock has dropped by 3.97% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.56, marking a 18.52% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.01 billion, indicating a 11.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.95 per share and a revenue of $4.01 billion, representing changes of +28.06% and +13.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, SkyWest boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SkyWest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.09.

One should further note that SKYW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SKYW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

