SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, SkyWest (SKYW) closed at $83.54, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.86%.

The regional airline's shares have seen a decrease of 4.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.85, signifying a 2.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 7.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.95 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion, indicating changes of +5.8% and +7.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, SkyWest holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SkyWest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.17, which means SkyWest is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that SKYW currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.