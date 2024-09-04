SkyWest (SKYW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $74.84, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the regional airline have appreciated by 4.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWest in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.92, indicating a 249.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $887.48 million, indicating a 15.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $3.44 billion, indicating changes of +793.51% and +17.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, SkyWest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.87 of its industry.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

